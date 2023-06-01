PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are still looking for a motorcycle rider after a crash involving a Cranston rescue earlier this week.

The police report obtained by 12 News says the ambulance was heading east on Potters Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when it was hit by a red 2006 Suzuki motorcycle at the Broad Street intersection. The rescue was transporting a patient to Rhode Island Hospital at the time.

The ambulance driver told police they had come to a complete stop before determining it was safe to proceed forward, according to the report.

The motorcycle was later towed from the scene due to the damage from the crash. The police report also said the rescue sustained less than $1,000 worth of damage and was able to continue taking the patient to the hospital.

No one in the ambulance was injured in the crash, according to Cranston Fire Chief James Warren. He said the ambulance will be out of commission until it’s repaired.

According to the police report, the motorcycle rider got onto another bike and left the scene after the crash. Cranston Fire Department personnel weren’t able to provide a description of either rider to police.

A Providence police officer’s body-worn camera was activated, the report noted.

