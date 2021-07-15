Police looking for motorcycle rider in Providence hit-and-run

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a woman was reportedly hit by a motorcycle on a residential street Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police report obtained by 12 News, the motorcycle was heading south on Arlington Avenue around 3:45 p.m. when it hit the victim, causing her to be thrown into the air and land several feet away.

The motorcyclist then rode off without stopping, the report says, heading south on Arlington toward Angell Street.

Witnesses described the rider as a Black male wearing a dark-colored helmet with “imitation dreadlocks protruding from the back.” The motorcycle is described as “possibly red it color, or having red accents.”

Witnesses, however, were conflicted in describing the style of the motorcycle, police said, with some saying it was a large dirt bike and others calling it a “Harley” style bike.

Police also said it was daylight at the time of the crash, and the weather was clear and the road surface was dry.

As noted in the report, a witness told police the victim was standing in the road outside the witness’s car, having a conversation. At some point, the witness heard a loud noise and said the victim turned to investigate when she was immediately struck by the motorcycle.

A third witness in the report said they believed the rider sped off, going roughly 40 to 50 mph.

The victim’s husband, Josh Fenton, publicly identified the victim as Kate Nagle, an editor for the GoLocalProv website.

“Kate has suffered a number of injuries but is in stable condition,” Fenton, GoLocalProv’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement through his publication.

Fenton added that Nagle underwent surgery Wednesday night.