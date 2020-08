PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Providence woman who went missing Friday.

Dominga De Los Santos, 81, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on foot in the area of Regent Avenue.

Police said she was wearing a blue shirt and green pants.

Anyone with information on De Los Santos’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.