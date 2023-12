PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 77-year-old Providence man.

Kan Bun was last seen wearing khakis, a blue long-sleeve button-down shirt and work boots. He drives a red 2001 Toyota Camry with Rhode Island license plate 596656.

Bun is described as being Asian with white hair. He is roughly 5’1″ tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective Joseph Kane at jkane@providenceri.gov.