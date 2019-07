Steven Sceeles, 61, was killed in a hit-and-run on Pearl Street in Providence on June 9, 2019. (Photos: Providence Police)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The next of kin for a man run over and killed in Providence earlier this month has now been notified of the incident.

Providence police put out a notice on Wednesday seeking the public’s help in finding relatives of Steven Sceeles.

Sceeles, 61, died after he was hit by a car on Pearl Street on June 9. Police said the driver left the scene.

On Thursday, Providence police said they were able to identify a next-of-kin for Sceeles with the help of East Providence police.