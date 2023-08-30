EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a driver believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in East Providence over the weekend.

The victim, identified by police as a 70-year-old man, was crossing the street at the intersection of Taunton Avenue and John Street Saturday morning when he was hit by a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche. Police said the man suffered minor injuries.

The driver, who appears to be a white man with a beard, took off after hitting the victim.

(Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)

(Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)