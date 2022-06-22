PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after two drivers were involved in a shootout that spanned several streets in Providence Wednesday evening.

Capt. Richard Fernandes tells 12 News that officers were called to Laurel Hill and Hartford avenues for reports of gunshots in the area.

Photo: Amanda Pitts/WPRI-TV

Investigators believe two drivers were chasing and shooting at each other throughout the neighborhood.

One of the suspects’ vehicles hit another car at the intersection of Laurel Hill Avenue and Plainfield Street, causing it to flip over, according to Fernandes.

The passenger side window of an ambulance was shattered by a bullet on Ida Street. Investigators believe it was hit in the crossfire.

Fernandes said a 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. The victim called for help from Neutaconkanut Park and was transported to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The passenger in one of the vehicles has been taken into custody, though police are still searching for both drivers.

The situation appears to be gang-related, according to Fernandes, though it remains under investigation at this time.

