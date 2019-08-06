Police: Laundry dispute led to stabbing in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man who asked a house guest to help fold laundry ended up being slashed with a knife, according to police.

Edward Liriano, 24, is accused of assaulting the 69-year-old man with a pocket knife on Sunday.

He’s charged with felony assault and assault on a person over 60.

Police said Liriano was staying over for the weekend with the older man at an apartment on Washington Street, and the two men got into an argument after the victim asked Liriano to help fold laundry.

Liriano allegedly took out a pocket knife and cut the victim’s arm, according to the report. The man called police, who responded and arrested Liriano.

The police report says officers seized the pocket knife, a BB gun and several bags of suspected narcotics.

The victim’s arm wound was treated on scene by paramedics.

Liriano was arraigned on the two felony charges on Monday and his bail was set at $1,000 with surety.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook