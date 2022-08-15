PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are warning Kia and Hyundai owners to take extra steps to protect their vehicles.

Between July 1 and Aug. 11, police said they have responded to more than a dozen cases of stolen Kias and Hyundais. The two makes are more susceptible to being stolen due to a new social media trend.

Thieves are able to more easily steal late-model Hyundais and Kias that use a traditional key rather than a push-button ignition, according to police. They remove the trim under the steering column and start the engine using a USB charging cable.

Police are asking owners of these vehicles to take extra precautions, like parking in a well-lit area or garage, locking the doors, using a steering wheel lock, removing all valuables, and activating the alarm.

Hyundai and Kia tell 12 News they are working with local police departments to offer steering wheel locks and other preventative tools.