Police: Investigation into Providence break-in exposes drug operation

Top (left to right): Emanual Lantigua, Nathanel Bliss, Jayvon Nunez. Bottom (left to right): Olushola Menawonu, Joseph M. Sanita II, Stevens Descades. Courtesy of the Providence Police Department.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An investigation into a break-in not only led to the arrest of the suspects, but also the victims.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said officers responded to a reported break-in on America Street last Thursday.

Lague said officers learned several suspects hopped into a gray BMW with an unknown Massachusetts registration and took off prior to their arrival. Officers also learned one suspect fled on foot toward Africa Avenue.

Following a long pursuit, Lague said the BMW came to a stop at a residence on Academy Avenue and rolled into a small retaining wall. Police then saw several men jump out of the car and take off in opposite directions.

Inside the BMW, Lague said officers found a Sig Sauer 1911 firearm, which police later learned was reported stolen. She also said officers were able to chase down and arrest four men in connection with the break-in.

Jayvon Nunez, 21, Olushola Menawonu, 20, Nathaniel Bliss, 21, and Emanual Lantigua, 21, all of Providence, were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful possession of a firearm while in possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of stolen firearm and conspiracy.

Lague said while police searched the America Street apartment following the break-in, they found roughly 37 pounds of marijuana, $42,000 in cash and a variety of drug paraphernalia.

The next day, Lague said one of the residents who live in the apartment turned himself into police. Lague said Stevens Descades, 25, confessed to detectives that he and his roommate, Joseph Sanita, 27, were distributing marijuana for about a year and a half.

Both Descades and Sanita were charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of more than 5 kilograms of marijuana and conspiracy.