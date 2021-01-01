Police investigating two scenes in Cranston, Providence

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating two scenes along the Cranston/Providence border.
The first scene is located near the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Randall Street. A 12 News crew on scene saw a motorcycle on the ground and a police cruiser with it’s back window smashed. A woman was also seen being taken into custody.
The second scene is located on Union Avenue in Providence, where police are investigating a yellow ATV that appears to have crashed.
It’s unclear at this time whether the two scenes are connected.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.