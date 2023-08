PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after three men were shot in Providence Thursday night, according to police.

The shooting happened on June Street just before 8 p.m.

Police said at least two of the victims are in serious condition.

It’s unclear whether police have anyone in custody.

Police tell me two of the victims are in critical condition. No official word yet on the third victim



More resources just arrived to the scene, narrowly missing all of the spent shell casings in the street. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/pegNtwOYeI — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) August 4, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.