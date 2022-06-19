PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating three separate shootings that happened just hours apart.

According to several reports, the first incident happened around 10:43 p.m. Saturday when officers were called to Rhode Island Hospital for a person that had been shot in the back.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, told police he had been drinking in the area of Broad and Sassafras Streets when he was shot, however could not provide a description of the suspect.

Minutes later, at 10:45 p.m., a different officer was called to the hospital for another person who had been shot.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, said he was walking on Courtland Street, when he heard a gunshot and felt a pain in his leg.

He told police he believed the suspect was a Black man wearing a black mask on a motorcycle.

The third shooting, the most serious, happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday, on the 300 block of Veazie Street.

According to a report, when officers arrived on scene, they found a large group of people, with some of them yelling “where is the ambulance, he got shot.”

Police then found the victim, a 37-year-old man, laying on the ground bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. He was then transported to the hospital and taken into surgery.

Officers learned on scene that there was a verbal altercation between the victim and an unknown person immediately before the shots were fired.

Police found about 10 shell casings at the scene.

All of the incidents remain under investigation.