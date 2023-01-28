EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence police department and animal control officers are investigating the suspicious death of a dog.

According to police, a man who lives on Lakeside Avenue. said his Husky, Niko, got loose on the morning of Jan. 24.

Later that evening, Niko was found in the area of Forbes and Lunn Streets with what appeared to be a minor injury to his head.

He was taken to the veterinarian where initial reports said Niko was shot with a pellet or small caliber round.

Niko later died as a result of his injuries.

Police are also looking for surveillance footage in the area of Forbes Street that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.