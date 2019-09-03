Police investigating smash-and-grab at Providence gas station

Breaking News
Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are searching for a suspect who was captured on surveillance cameras breaking into a gas station and stealing merchandise.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, officers responded at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at the Shell station on Branch Avenue.

Police reviewed the surveillance footage, which they said showed a light-skinned black man smashing the store’s front window about 15 minutes prior and making off with an unspecified amount of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

The suspect was wearing a red bandana, blue gloves, white shoes, and a green backpack, police noted.

Police said they canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Providence police at (401) 272-3121.

