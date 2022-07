PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police responded to Knight Street on Sunday evening for what officers described as a simple assault.

12 News was there as police were investigating the incident.

There’s no word on how many people were injured.

Providence police just leaving Knight Street for what an officer tells me was a ‘simple assault’. We are working to gather more details at this time. Stick with @wpri12 both on air and online for those updates. pic.twitter.com/RaO7BLbPML — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) July 3, 2022

Stay with 12 News as we continue to update this story as we learn more information.