PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night.

According to Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez, around 11 p.m., the teen was walking on Florence St. when a vehicle pulled up to him and someone shot him.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.

At last check, he is in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigated this shooting.

No arrests have been made.