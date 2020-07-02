Breaking News
Police investigating reported shooting in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A heavy police presence was seen in Providence’s Silver Lake neighborhood just before midnight after reports of shots fired.

Police were investigating at the corner of Progress and Terrace Avenues, not far from the Cranston line. Detectives on scene were searching for evidence and possible shell casings.

According to one detective, the investigation could be an assault with a deadly weapon.

Two people were seen being taken by ambulance to the hospital and neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots moments before.

The scene has been cleared, but police are still investigating at this time.

Eyewitness News has reached out for more information and will update this story once we learn more. Stay with Eyewitness News until 7 a.m. on WPRI 12 and from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on FOX Providence.

