PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a stabbing that happened over the weekend in the city’s Elmwood section.

According to the police report obtained by 12 News, a patrol officer responded just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a stabbing in the area of Elmwood Avenue.

The officer didn’t find anything, the report says, but a person showed up at the police station a short time later seeking help for the victim.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for an apparent stab wound.

Police were then told the victim and others were at a party when “they were flooded with a group of individuals unknown to them,” according to the report. Police said they dispersed a large crowd, but were unable to locate the stabbing scene.

A description of the suspect was not provided.