Police: Panhandler fatally stabbed; 2 under arrest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are conducting a homicide investigation in Providence.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin said officers arrived at North Main and Cypress Streets around 8 p.m. to find a man in his early 50s suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Lapatin said the man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told officers two white men took off running down a nearby side street.

Lapatin said while police scoured the area, an officer spotted two men who fit the description on nearby Hope Street.

According to Lapatin, both men were apprehended and will be charged with murder.

“We feel very confident that we have two suspects in custody that caused the death of this gentleman,” Lapatin said.

Police believe the victim was panhandling before he was stabbed.

The suspects’ motive remains unclear at this time.