PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are investigating the city’s ninth homicide of the year.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin confirmed that a man was shot and killed on Waverly Street.

#Breaking Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin tells me a homicide investigation is underway on Waverly Street. The area of the street near Cranston St. is blocked off by crime scene tape. Working to gather more details. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/I7Der9Apo8 — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) December 20, 2022

It’s unclear at this time whether police have any suspects in custody.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This comes nearly one week after outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza touted that the capital city could end the year with less than 10 homicides for the first time since 1972.