Police investigating possible homicide after woman brought to RI Hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a potential homicide victim was brought to the Rhode Island Hospital emergency room Wednesday morning.

The victim is described as a woman in her 30s.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin told 12 News that while they are investigating it as a possible homicide, they’re waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Police taped off a vehicle parked in front of the emergency room entrance.

