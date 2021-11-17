Police investigating possible homicide after woman brought to RI Hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a potential homicide victim was brought to the Rhode Island Hospital emergency room Wednesday morning.

The victim is described as a woman in her 30s.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin told 12 News that while they are investigating it as a possible homicide, they’re waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Police taped off a vehicle parked in front of the emergency room entrance.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we work to learn more.

