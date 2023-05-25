PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Officers swarmed a Silver Lake neighborhood Thursday evening following reports of a suspect walking around with a rifle, 12 News has learned.

Providence Police Col. Oscar Perez tells 12 News officers spent hours searching for that suspect near Union Avenue and Ethan Street. Officers were first called to the neighborhood after residents reported hearing gunshots.

Detectives cordoned off four blocks with crime scene tape, and 12 News spotted numerous spent shell casings in the road and on the sidewalk. Officers were seen searching the neighborhood in tactical gear.

While no one is in custody at this time, Perez said assured everyone that the neighborhood is safe.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.