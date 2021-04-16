Man shot, killed at Providence auto repair shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence detectives are investigating the city’s fourth shooting and second homicide this week, but officials say it doesn’t appear to be connected to the earlier violence.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, a man was shot and killed inside an autobody shop off Harris Avenue, according to Major David Lapatin.

The parking lot was blocked off with crime tape, but detectives could be seen going in and out of the building throughout the day as they worked to gather evidence and piece together what happened.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Mayor Jorge Elorza responded to the scene, saying police are using surveillance video to identify a suspect.

“This just happened so there isn’t much to show, but the police officers are on top of it,” he said.

“What they can say with a great deal of certainty is this is not related to the gunfire we’ve seen over the last couple of nights,” Elorza added. “This is a separate incident.”

On Monday, a man was found shot to death on Atlantic Avenue, and later that night, another man was shot near a memorial for the murder victim.

Then, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, two men were shot and wounded on Hawkins Street.

Lapatin also assured that Friday’s shooting was an isolated incident.

It was the city’s fifth homicide of the year.