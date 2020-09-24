Providence police investigating deadly Federal Hill stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police confirm to 12 News they’re investigating a homicide in the city’s Federal Hill neighborhood.

Police believe the stabbing took place in the area of Swiss Street.

The roadway was taped off as investigators processed the scene late Thursday afternoon.

According to Major David Lapatin, the victim was dropped off in front of the Atwells Avenue fire station and pronounced dead at the hospital.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.

