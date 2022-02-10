PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a person was killed in Providence Wednesday night, according to Major David Lapatin.

The incident occurred at a home on Harold Street just after 11 p.m.

While Lapatin confirmed they’re investigating a homicide, he did not specify how the victim died.

It’s unknown whether police have anyone in custody.

This is the city’s second homicide of the year, with the first occurring in mid-January.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.