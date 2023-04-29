PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An elderly man was hit by a car while walking around Admiral Street Friday night, according to police.

Police said the pedestrian, who family members identified as Rodney Andreoni, was struck around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

According to Rodney’s son, Dean Andreoni, Rodney was hit while reaching for something in his car, which was parked on Admiral Street.

“A car flew by, hit him, and knocked him into the street, and they left him there – then they shut off their lights,” said Dean Andreoni.

Gabriel Lebeau, a Providence College EMT, said he was on duty Friday and witnessed the aftermath of the incident.

“Just happened to be at the right place at the right time. Saw a man fallen on the road screaming for help,” said Lebeau.

Rodney initially refused medical treatment but was later brought to the hospital by a family member. He has broken ribs and a broken hand, according to his son, Dean.

Police tell 12 News they are looking for a dark color older model Lexus with tinted windows that may have been involved in the crash.

The victim’s son is urging anyone with information to contact the police.