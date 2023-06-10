PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in the area of Amherst and Valley Streets on Saturday night.

Police responded to the scene around 9:00 p.m. and seemed to be investigating near the entrance of John Donigian Memorial Park. Police blocked off the entrance to the park with crime scene tape.

Police have not identified the victim or said if they have any suspects in custody.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information is released.