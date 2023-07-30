EAST PROVIDENCE. R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened near Pawtucket Avenue at Pleasant Street Saturday night.

The victim, 33-year-old Kristen Ambra of East Providence, was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash, according to police.

Police say it appears Ambra lost control of the car prior to striking a pole on the drivers’ side. No other cars were involved in the crash, police said.

The crash is currently under investigation by the East Providence police traffic unit reconstruction team.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as we learn more.