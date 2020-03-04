Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at Noon

Police investigating break-in at Congressman Cicilline’s house

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating a reported break-in at the East Side home of U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, Major David Lapatin confirmed.

Lapatin said investigators were processing the scene Wednesday morning. There was no immediate word on whether anything was stolen.

Cicilline was in Washington on Tuesday urging Congress to pass additional funding to address the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Providence Police were called yesterday to investigate a possible break-in at the Congressman’s home,” said Rich Luchette, Cicilline’s spokesperson. “In light of the ongoing investigation, I would direct any additional questions to the police department.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com