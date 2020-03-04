Police investigating break-in at Congressman Cicilline’s house

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating a reported break-in at the East Side home of U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, Major David Lapatin confirmed.

Lapatin said investigators were processing the scene Wednesday morning. There was no immediate word on whether anything was stolen.

Cicilline was in Washington on Tuesday urging Congress to pass additional funding to address the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Providence Police were called yesterday to investigate a possible break-in at the Congressman’s home,” said Rich Luchette, Cicilline’s spokesperson. “In light of the ongoing investigation, I would direct any additional questions to the police department.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.