PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday evening.

Providence Police Capt. Richard Fernandes tells 12 News the victim was dropped off at Rhode Island Hospital. The severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Fernandes was initially told the shooting was connected to an attempted carjacking at the intersection of West Friendship Street and Elmwood Avenue, but investigators have since determined the incidents are not related.

It’s unclear if police have any suspects in custody in either incident.