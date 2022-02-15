PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for suspects after two Providence pharmacies were robbed at gunpoint earlier this month.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said during both incidents, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded prescription drugs.

Police didn’t specify whether they believe one suspect committed both robberies or two different people were responsible.

The first robbery occurred on Feb. 2 at AJ’s Pharmacy on Smith Street, according to Lague. The suspect is described as a man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a black knit hat, gray sweatpants, multicolored sneakers and a black backpack.

Lague said the second robbery happened Monday at the Walgreens on Atwells Avenue. The suspect was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants, tan boots and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Charles Matracia at (401) 641-1918 or Detective Lt. Dennis O’Brien at (401) 338-0302.