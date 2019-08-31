Police investigating 2 people shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after two people were shot Friday night.

Investigators say around 9:45 p.m., the two victims, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were standing on the porch of a home on Ontario Street when they were shot by an unidentified person on foot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Right now, no arrests have been made and police are still investigating the incident.

City Council President Sabina Matos released the following statement in regards to the recent violence in the city: