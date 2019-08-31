Police investigating 2 people shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after two people were shot Friday night.
Investigators say around 9:45 p.m., the two victims, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were standing on the porch of a home on Ontario Street when they were shot by an unidentified person on foot.
Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Right now, no arrests have been made and police are still investigating the incident.
City Council President Sabina Matos released the following statement in regards to the recent violence in the city:
Waking up to news of more violence in our City is disheartening. As the Council President I am committed to working with my colleagues on the Council, the Board of Licenses, public safety officials, and the Administration to work collaboratively to find ways to mitigate these acts of violence.
One of the greatest things about Providence is our amazing restaurants and vibrant nightlife. Violent incidents like the ones that have been occurring over the past several weeks not only affect the quality of life for our residents, but also is harmful to our business community and their patrons.
As many of us gather to celebrate the Labor Day holiday, let us do so safely.City Council President Sabina Matos