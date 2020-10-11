Police investigating after two men shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after two men were shot Saturday night.

According to a report, police were called to the area of 34 Dorchester Ave. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two men on the ground in the driveway that had been shot and were being helped by family members.

The first victim, identified as David Carides, 23, had an apparent gunshot wound to the eye. The second victim, also identified as David Carides, 52, had several gunshot wounds to his chest.

Bother were taken to the hospital and at last check are in stable condition.

During their investigation on scene, police learned that three men had made their way to the backyard of the house, then began shooting multiple times at a group of people that were gathered in the driveway.

The three suspects then took off through the back yard and got into a black sedan, possibly a Toyota Avalon.

While attempting to drive away, the driver struck a vehicle on Plainfield St., then left the scene.

Police found a silver handgun underneath one of the vehicles in the driveway, as well as a cell phone. Both items were seized by detectives.

Several shell casings were also found in the driveway and in the back yard of the home.

Two vehicles, the house and fences around the property were all struck by the gunshots.

Right now, no one has been arrested and the incident is still under investigation.