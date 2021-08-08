Police investigating after three people were shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The violence in Providence continues as police say three people were shot overnight.

According to investigators, two women and a man were standing outside a home on Manton Avenue around 1 a.m. when they were shot.

All three were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Two of the victims, a 35-year-old woman and 32-year-old man are in stable condition. A 36-year-old woman, who police say was possibly grazed in the shooting, left the hospital before being formally discharged.

This comes about 24 hours after two men were shot and killed near Fuego Lounge early Saturday morning.

Right now, police are investigating both shootings and no one has been arrested.