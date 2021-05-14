Police investigating after man shot, killed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police in Providence are investigating the city’s eighth homicide of the year.

The male victim was shot and killed on Pope Street, which is in the city’s Olneyville neighborhood, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

Verdi said no arrests have been made at this time.

The homicide investigation comes on the heels of what police are calling the largest shooting in the city’s history. Nine people were injured following a gun battle between two rival groups Thursday night in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

Police have not said whether these two incidents are connected.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.