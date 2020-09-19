Police investigating after man shot while driving on the highway

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after they say a man was shot while he was driving on the highway.

Investigators say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on I-95 near the Thurbers Aveune exit.

There were nine or ten shots fired into the vehicle, and the man driving was struck in the face.

He was able to drive himself to Rutherglen Avenue where rescue crews then transported him to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/17/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour