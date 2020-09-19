Police investigating after man shot while driving on the highway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after they say a man was shot while he was driving on the highway.

Investigators say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on I-95 near the Thurbers Aveune exit.

There were nine or ten shots fired into the vehicle, and the man driving was struck in the face.

He was able to drive himself to Rutherglen Avenue where rescue crews then transported him to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.