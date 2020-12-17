Police investigating after man shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 21-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after he was shot in the capital city, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.
Verdi said the victim was shot in the arm and driven to the Engine 15 Fire Station on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
He was then transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Verdi said.
It’s unclear at this time whether police have a suspect in custody. Police are still trying to determine where the shooting took place.