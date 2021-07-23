Police investigating after field destroyed by tire tracks at Roger Williams Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Tire tracks mar the once-lush field in front of the Temple of Music in Roger Williams Park, and police are now searching for those responsible.

Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi tell 12 News they’re actively investigating the vandalism.

While it’s unclear at this time what type of vehicle left the tracks, Verdi said they’ve received several complaints from visitors and neighbors alike regarding ATV and dirt bike riders driving erratically through the park.

“We have been addressing them periodically and we have allocated more manpower to the area in the last few weeks,” Verdi said.

Jay Jimenez routinely runs through the park and was angered by the vandalism.

“If you look at it, it’s kind of obvious that it was an ATV,” he said. “They’re too close to be a regular car, the skid marks.”

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza denounced the vandalism in a statement Friday.

“Destruction of our parks will not be tolerated. ATVs and dirt bikes are illegal and present a danger to the public,” Elorza said. “The Providence Police Department will continue to take these illegal vehicles off our streets and will work to ensure that those responsible for this damage are held accountable.”

Elorza encouraged residents to contact the Providence Police Department when they see illegal ATV or dirt bike use by calling (401) 680-8288.