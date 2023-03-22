EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of a dog found abandoned last week.

Officers responded to Rumford Pets on Warren Avenue last Thursday for reports of a dog found.

Staff told the officers an unidentified couple had walked into the pet store with a small black dog in a crate, which they claimed to have found “abandoned somewhere,” according to police.

The couple didn’t elaborate further on where the dog was found.

Police said the dog is a Chihuahua and was wearing a pink collar with no tags. The dog was brought to East Providence Animal Control.

Investigators are looking to identify the dog, as well as the couple who claimed to have found it.

Anyone with information on the dog or couple is urged to contact East Providence Animal Control at (401) 435-7675.

(Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)

(Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)