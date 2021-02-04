Police investigating after car crashes in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a car crashed in Providence Thursday night.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Cranston Street and Bellevue Avenue.

A 12 News crew on scene saw a silver vehicle on its side with a shattered windshield. Neighbors in the area said another car crashed into a home prior to the tip over.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.

