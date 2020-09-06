Police investigating after a man was stabbed outside Providence night club

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a man said he was stabbed outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to Providence Police Major David Lapatin, police were called to Rhode Island Hospital for a report of a man that was stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified as Abimael Gonzalez, 27, and his friends were walking to their car when an unidentified man approached him and stabbed him three times in the chest.

The suspect is described to be a light-skinned Hispanic man between 25-30 years old, was wearing light blue jeans, a green shirt, and black sweater.

The incident is still under investigation.