Police investigating after a man was stabbed outside Providence night club

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a man said he was stabbed outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to Providence Police Major David Lapatin, police were called to Rhode Island Hospital for a report of a man that was stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified as Abimael Gonzalez, 27, and his friends were walking to their car when an unidentified man approached him and stabbed him three times in the chest.

The suspect is described to be a light-skinned Hispanic man between 25-30 years old, was wearing light blue jeans, a green shirt, and black sweater.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/4/2020: Sheriff Thomas Hodgson

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour