EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are reminding East Providence residents to lock their vehicles following a string of car breaks in the Kent Heights section of the city.

The car breaks all took place overnight, according to police. In total, police estimate that more than a dozen vehicles were broken into, all of which were left unlocked.

Police said someone even drove off with one victim’s car because the key was still inside. That car was later found abandoned by officers in Providence.

“Unfortunately, these strings occur frequently and the vehicles rarely sustain damage due to the break in,” East Providence Police Lt. Michael Rapoza said.

One resident tells 12 News the thieves have stolen a variety of items from his neighbors’ cars, including loose change, old debit cards and gift cards.

He caught one of the perpetrators on his security camera trying to get into his family’s vehicles, though they were all locked.

Rapoza said officers are asking residents who live in the area to check their security cameras, particularly between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., over the past several days for any suspicious behavior.

Anyone who sees anything out of the ordinary is urged to contact the East Providence Police Department at (401) 435-7600.