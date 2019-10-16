Police in Providence investigate stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after he told police a woman stabbed him.

Police, rescue and fire crews responded to Dexter Street near Cranston Street in the city’s West End neighborhood around 6 a.m.

When they arrived police said officers found a man – identified as Josue Nieves Rios, 46 – with a large amount of blood on his shirt.

They said Rios – who had a laceration on his shoulder – told them a woman “maybe named Sonya” stabbed him. However, police said Rios was uncooperative with officers, refused to give any details and did not want to file a criminal complaint.

Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as officers searched the area nearby. Police said they were unable to find any other involved parties, witnesses, or a crime scene where the stabbing may have happened.