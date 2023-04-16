PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have identified the 15-year-old that was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez, police were called to March St. around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found that a boy had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Perez identified the teen as 15-year-old Isiah Rosario, adding that he was a missing juvenile runaway from New Hampshire.

Chief Perez called this incident an “Extremely sad loss of a young life in our city due to senseless gun violence.”

Homicide detectives are currently investigation this incident.

“Any act of gun violence impacts our entire community, especially when it involves youth,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said in a statement.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and Providence police officers are actively investigating this incident.”