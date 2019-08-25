Police identify suspect, victim in murder-suicide on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the suspect and victim in the murder/suicide on Charles Street on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say Oscar Hudson, 50, shot and killed his estranged wife, Berta Hudson, 48, before eventually turning the gun on himself.

The tragic scene unfolded in the 400 block of Charles Street just after 3 p.m.

Deputy Chief Thomas Verdi said Oscar shot and killed Berta on the street.

“After he shot and killed her, he fled into a house on Charles Street. We spent well over an hour trying to make contact with him to no avail,” Verdi said.

A portion of Charles Street was blocked off for several hours as police tried to make contact with Oscar.

“At the appropriate time we made entry into the apartment and special response unit found him dead on the 3rd floor,” Verdi said.

While they had been trying to contact the suspect, police asked people to stay away from the area but stressed there was no immediate danger to the public.

“We had police officers in surveillance locations for all the right reasons,” Verdi said.

Police continue to investigate the homicide, which is the city’s tenth this year.

“Its very tragic, condolences go out to the family. We’ve had several conversations with some of the family members, very nice wonderful people,” Verdi said.

Tonya Harris, Executive Director of Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence issued a statement Sunday on the tragic incident.

It read in part, “We send our deepest condolences to Berta’s family members and friends, as well as the Providence community, now

facing heartache and this tragic loss of life. Berta’s loved ones will forever be affected by this tragedy involving gun violence.”

She went on to say, “Berta’s family, friends, and the community deserve to know: How did Oscar have access to a firearm, despite having a domestic violence history? This murder is the fourth domestic violence homicide in Rhode Island this year. Domestic violence robs our fellow Rhode Islanders of their peace and safety, and we must reject this abuse as a community.”

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, or are looking for resources, you can call the Rhode Island statewide Helpline for 24-hour support and information at 800-494-8100.