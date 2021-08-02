Police ID woman fatally shot during violent weekend in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say a Warwick woman was killed and several other people were injured during a violent weekend in the city.

Police responded to Olney Street near Roger Willaims Green for a report of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, later identified as Mya Brophy-Baerman, 24, was standing in the street talking to some friends when she was shot by people driving by in a car, according to Major David Lapatin.

She was not the intended target, Lapatin said. This is the city’s 13th homicide of the year.

“To be such a coward to shoot a gun out of a car like that and take a life is incredible,” Lapatin said.

The deadly shooting was one of four violent events that occurred in Providence early Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., a large crowd was hanging out behind a complex off of Reservoir Avenue when shots rang out. Five people were shot, including a 16-year-old, three 20-year-olds, and a 22-year-old, Lapatin said.

All of the victims are recovering and two have been released from the hospital.

Several people were stabbed in unrelated incidents.

Around 12:45 a.m., police were called to Union Avenue near Route 10 for a report of a stabbing. Lapatin said there appeared to be a car accident involving three vehicles before one left the scene.

Two vehicles ended up stopping and a fight broke out resulting in one man being stabbed. The victim got into his car with a serious stab wound and attempted to drive himself to the hospital. He couldn’t make it, Lapatin said, and he pulled over on the highway flagging people down for help.

Lapatin said a driver took him to Rhode Island Hospital where he went into surgery. He is now recovering.

It’s unclear if the drivers knew each other but Lapatin said they are looking at video.

Police were then called for a report of another stabbing just before 1 a.m. on Broad and Fricker Streets. A 35-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend when he was stabbed, according to Lapatin.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with a serious stab wound and is now recovering. It is believed that the victim knew his attacker, according to Lapatin.

Lapatin said police have been working around the clock since these incidents happened but no arrests have been made yet.