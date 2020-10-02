Police ID victim of Providence’s 13th homicide of the year

Providence

by: , Chelsea Jones

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two separate shootings in Providence on Thursday left one man dead, another in critical condition and a third recovering from a gunshot wound.

Just after 8 p.m., two men were shot while in a car on Douglas Avenue, Providence Police Major David Lapatin said Friday.

The driver, identified as Jacob Lemire, 22, died on the way to the hospital, according to Lapatin.

His passenger, Louis Seriano, 21, remains in critical condition.

Lapatin said it appeared someone rolled up to their car and opened fire before driving off.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are also investigating another shooting that took place at a convenience store on Smith Street. The clerk, according to Lapatin, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. He’s expected to recover.

Detectives found multiple shells on the ground and a car window blown out.

Lapatin said he doesn’t believe the two incidents were related.

The two shootings follow a string of recent crimes in Providence, but officials assured the city is safe since they were all targeted incidents. The Violent Crime Task Force has been working in the area.

Lapatin said getting witnesses to cooperate has been a big struggle in solving these crimes.

The stabbing at the Providence Place mall that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man from Providence last month may have been gang-related, Lapatin said.

He added that the deadly stabbing on Swiss Street last week where Cory Vargas, 31, was killed may have been related to a drug deal.

Providence

