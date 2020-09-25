Police ID victim of deadly Providence stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man killed in Providence on Thursday has been identified as Cory Vargas, 31.

According to police, Vargas was suffering from an apparent knife wound when he was dropped off in front of the Atwells Avenue fire station around 4 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Police believe the stabbing took place in the area of Swiss Street.

No arrests have been announced as police continue to investigate.

Major David Lapatin said the driver who brought Vargas to the fire station is cooperating with the investigation.

It was the city’s twelfth homicide of the year and second deadly stabbing in just over a week, after a 19-year-old man was killed at the Providence Place mall last Thursday.

More to come.