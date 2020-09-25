Police ID victim of deadly Providence stabbing

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man killed in Providence on Thursday has been identified as Cory Vargas, 31.

According to police, Vargas was suffering from an apparent knife wound when he was dropped off in front of the Atwells Avenue fire station around 4 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Police believe the stabbing took place in the area of Swiss Street.

No arrests have been announced as police continue to investigate.

Major David Lapatin said the driver who brought Vargas to the fire station is cooperating with the investigation.

It was the city’s twelfth homicide of the year and second deadly stabbing in just over a week, after a 19-year-old man was killed at the Providence Place mall last Thursday.

More to come.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/23/2020: Richard Arenberg, Political Science Professor, Brown University Watson Institute

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour