Providence police ID victim of deadly shooting as search for scene continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police continue to investigate the city’s first homicide of the year.

Tillman Hodge, 44, was brought to Rhode Island Hospital around 7:15 a.m. Sunday suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Maj. David Lapatin. He later died at the hospital.

While looking for the scene of the shooting, police found the vehicle that brought Hodge to the hospital about a quarter of a mile away on Rhodes Street, Lapatin said, adding that bullets were found inside which are now being analyzed.

Lapatin said police have interviewed Hodge’s family and some witnesses to gather as much information as they can without a crime scene.

Anyone who may have heard gunshots around the time of the shooting or has information is urged to contact Providence police at (401) 272-3121.