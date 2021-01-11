Providence police ID victim of deadly shooting as search for scene continues

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police continue to investigate the city’s first homicide of the year.

Tillman Hodge, 44, was brought to Rhode Island Hospital around 7:15 a.m. Sunday suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Maj. David Lapatin. He later died at the hospital.

While looking for the scene of the shooting, police found the vehicle that brought Hodge to the hospital about a quarter of a mile away on Rhodes Street, Lapatin said, adding that bullets were found inside which are now being analyzed.

Lapatin said police have interviewed Hodge’s family and some witnesses to gather as much information as they can without a crime scene.

Anyone who may have heard gunshots around the time of the shooting or has information is urged to contact Providence police at (401) 272-3121.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/7/21: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community